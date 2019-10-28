UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen expressed hope on Monday to see fruitful results of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's (SCC) joint efforts in the near future, but could not tell how long exactly it would take

"The two parties [Syrian government and opposition] have agreed to work expeditiously and continuously. It is impossible to say how long it will take for them to conclude this work, but as long as it is done with serious intentions and we see progress ... I am optimistic that within the not too distant future we will see tangible progress in the discussions," Pedersen told reporters.

He added that it was important to keep in mind that it was actually the "first time that the two parties have an ownership to the process, they have agreed on procedure, they have agreed to the 150 members, so I think this gives promise for us to be able to move forward.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on Wednesday. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.