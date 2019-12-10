UrduPoint.com
Pedersen Hopes To Soon Visit Damascus To Discuss New Meeting Of Constitutional Committee

Tue 10th December 2019

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Tuesday that he expected to pay a visit to Damascus soon to discuss a new meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, but the exact date remained uncertain yet.

"I hope soon, but I don't have a date yet," Pedersen told Sputnik in the Kazakh capital, where the 14th round of the Astana-format talks on Syria takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pedersen voiced intentions last week to visit Damascus for discussing the new meeting of the UN-backed committee, the date for which has not been scheduled yet, before the end of the year.

The special envoy also said that it was up to Syrians to decide whether the committee should be relocated from Geneva to the Syrian capital.

"This is up to the Syrians," Pedersen said.

The work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is expected to be a key issue at the Astana-format talks, in which Russia, Turkey and Iran � the ceasefire guarantors � participate, along with the Syrian government and the opposition, and the UN.

A number of bilateral and multilateral meetings will be held in Nur-Sultan.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, comprised of representatives of the country's government, opposition and civil society, was launched under the UN auspices in late October to develop a national constitution. Meanwhile, the 45-member group of the committee, tasked with drafting constitutional changes (while the larger body will be in charge of adopting them), failed to reconvene in late November, as it was planned, over lack of consensus between the government and the opposition on both the agenda and the schedule.

More Stories From World

