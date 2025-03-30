Pedersen joins elite company with third Gent-Wevelgem win

(@FahadShabbir)

Wevelgem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen won Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday at the end of a 55-kilometre solo burst, adding to his previous victories at the classic in 2020 and 2024.

The Lidl-Trek rider finished well ahead of Belgian Tim Merlier in second, with Jonathan Milan of Italy completing the podium.

The victory put 29-year-old Pedersen in elite company as he joins Robert Van Eenaeme, Rik Van Looy, Eddy Merckx, Mario Cipollini, Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan on the list of three-time winners of Gent-Wevelgem.

"I was told this morning that if I won today I would join the record holders on this so of course that's nice to be there now," he said.

"But then winning is just nice and I'm happy."

To claim his 50th victory in a professional race, Pedersen took the risky decision to make his move early to avoid a mass sprint finish.

The Dane first of all joined a group of nine attackers with 75 kilometres to go before taking the lead with 55 kilometres remaining thanks to an attack that left all his rivals on the spot on the second of the three ascents of Mont Kemmel.

"It was in favour of being alone with the full tailwind in the last 20k. On the plugstreets (gravel tracks) I had really good legs, so I was like 'OK, let's try to open the race'," explained Pedersen.

"And then, it was the point of no return. This could have ended in disaster also, but today it went well, so luckily it was a good decision."

The peloton next turn their attention to the second Monument of the season with the Tour of Flanders taking place next Sunday.

However, Pedersen is not letting himself get carried away by his record-equalling performance this weekend, especially with Mathieu van der Poel and three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar set to compete.

"It's a different race than this is, and you know, those two guys are still on a different level," said the 2019 world champion.

"We saw it Friday with Mathieu (who won the E3 in Belgium). He just dropped me on the Kwaremont. And we also know Tadej is a pretty good bike rider, so he's able to do the same. Of course this gives some confidence for Sunday, and we believe we can win, but it's not going to be easy at all."