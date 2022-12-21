UrduPoint.com

Pedersen Lauds Deepening Dialogue With Syrian Officials, Invitation To Damascus For Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:55 PM

UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday that the dialogue between UN and Syrian officials has deepened and he appreciates the invitation for him to return to Damascus for more talks next year.

"In Damascus, I had a long exchange with Foreign Minister Mekdad on this and I appreciated his willingness to engage.

The dialogue has certainly deepened and I welcome the invitation to return to Damascus in the New Year for a new round of talks," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.

"I also met in Geneva with Badr Jamous, the President of the Syrian Negotiations Commission, and discussed a range of issues in resolution 2254, including steps that all parties could take to help build trust and confidence and bring an end to the suffering of all Syrians. And I look forward to further engagement with the SNC in the New Year as well," he added.

