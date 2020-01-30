UrduPoint.com
Pedersen Likely To Meet With Syrian Opposition In Riyadh Soon After Damascus Trip - Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:52 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is likely to travel to Riyadh soon after his recent talks with the Syrian leadership in Damascus, to also meet with the opposition in an effort to determine agenda for the next session of the constitutional committee in Geneva, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday

Pedersen met with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Wednesday. Before that, he met with the Russian foreign and defense ministers in Moscow.

"Pedersen is likely to go to Riyadh soon after the trip to Damascus," the source said.

The special envoy is trying to make all sides agree on the agenda for the next meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee (CC) and its 45-member "small body.

" After the latest CC round, which was a failure since the sides did not even come together, he is determined that there will be no next meeting before the agenda is set. Pedersen told Sputnik in Davos that he hopes to be able to hold the next CC round in February.

So far, the Syrian sides have agreed only on the rules of conduct of the CC. However, when it comes to the agenda, they have many differences - in particular, on whether to discuss the fight against terrorism within the framework of the body.

