Pedersen, Muallem to Discuss Constitutional Committee Launch on October 16 - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on October 16 will discuss details of launching the Constitutional Committee, local media reported, citing sources in Geneva.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 30, according to Pedersen. It includes representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, and aims at drafting a new constitution for Syria. The body will comprise a smaller committee of 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups. It will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

Pedersen is expected to arrive in Damascus on October 15 for the talks that are scheduled for the next day, Syrian al-Watan newspaper reported. The parties will discuss final details of the committees' work.

In late September, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the Constitutional Committee, tasked with working on the country's main law and aimed at securing a peaceful political settlement of the years-long conflict in the middle Eastern country.

The initial agreement to form the Constitutional Committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi.