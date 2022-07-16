Pedersen Says 9th Session of Syrian-Led Constitutional Committee in Geneva Canceled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The ninth session of the Syrian-led constitutional committee, scheduled for July 25-29 in Geneva, will not take place, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Saturday.

"The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Mr. Geir O.

Pedersen regrets that holding the Ninth Session of the Small Body of the Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated Constitutional Committee in Geneva from 25 to 29 July 2022 is no longer possible. Letters have been sent to the members of the Small Body informing them of the same," Pedersen said in a statement.