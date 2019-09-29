Pedersen Says Agreed With Muallem, Hariri to Meet With Two SCC Chairs Ahead of 1st Meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that he had agreed with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and the Syrian Negotiation Commission head Nasr Hariri to hold two separate meetings with the Syrian Constitutional Committee co-chairs ahead of the inaugural meeting on October 30.

When asked about the agenda of the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Pedersen stressed that it "will be decided by the Syrians themselves."

"I will have meetings with the two co-chairs. And there will be one chair from the government and then from the opposition. I have now agreed with Foreign Minister Muallem and with the leader of the opposition Hariri that we will sit down, and we first discuss with the chair from the government, then from the opposition," the envoy said.

The UN envoy noted that despite no dates were set for these meetings yet, they would take place "soon."

On Monday, the United Nations announced that the composition of the committee had been finally agreed upon following months of consultations.

The committee, tasked with working on Syria's constitution, includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society, and will hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.

"Of course, what we want to achieve from the first meeting is that it sets a good example for rest of the deliberations of the committee. So, we will be discussing this very carefully," the envoy stressed.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011.

The international community has been seeking to settle the conflict through various formats, including the Astana-format reconciliation talks, held since January 2017. A deal to establish de-escalation zones to bring hostilities in Syria to an end, signed by Iran, Turkey and Russia, the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire, in May 2017, has become one of the highlights of the talks.

The initial agreement to form the Constitutional Committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi.