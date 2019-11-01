GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) All members of the drafting body of the Syrian constitutional committee have been chosen, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters.

"We also agreed on the 45 that will be working in the so-called drafting body that will be working on Monday," Pedersen said.

"We have an agreement on all the 45," he added.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee is currently convening for the first time in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally between the nation's government, opposition and civil society.

It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.