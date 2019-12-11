UrduPoint.com
Pedersen Says Date For Next Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Still Undecided

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:27 PM

The date for the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) has not been set yet, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The date for the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) has not been set yet, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"No decision yet, but I'm working on it," Pedersen said on the sidelines of the Astana-14 talks while answering a relevant question.

Earlier in the day, a source from one of the delegations in the panel told Sputnik that there would be no meeting until the Syrian sides agreed on the agenda, which they failed to establish during the second round in November.

The SCC is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition.

The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 in Geneva to work toward drafting a new constitution.

The Astana-format talks, held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey were launched in 2017 to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict. The 14th meeting of the guarantor nations includes delegations representing the Syrian government and opposition, as well as UN representatives.

