Pedersen Says Discussing Visit to Moscow With Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he plans to visit Moscow and is discussing it with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he plans to visit Moscow and is discussing it with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

When asked whether he plans to visit Moscow, Pedersen said, "Yes."

"We are discussing it with deputy foreign minister Vershinin and I am also discussing the possibility that he may come to Geneva, so we'll see," he added.