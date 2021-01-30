Pedersen Says Hopes to Go to Damascus Soon to Discuss Latest Round of Geneva Talks

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen intends to visit Damascus in the near future to discuss the latest round of Syrian Constitutional Committee talks, which he has called a failure, and to have meetings with guarantor states and possibly the new US administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen intends to visit Damascus in the near future to discuss the latest round of Syrian Constitutional Committee talks, which he has called a failure, and to have meetings with guarantor states and possibly the new US administration.

"I hope it will be possible for me to go to Damascus in a not-too-distant future to have discussions on this [latest round of talks] and also to have the discussions in Damascus with the government on how to implement the broader aspects of Security Council resolution 2254," Pedersen said at a press conference.

"I will of course also have these discussions with the SNC [opposition Syrian National Council] and I will also be meeting with the Russians, with the Turks, with Iranians, with Arab friends and Europeans, and hopefully also with the new US administration," he added.