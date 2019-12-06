UrduPoint.com
Pedersen Says Int'l Community Needs To Come Together On Syria Issue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that UN efforts at settling the Syrian conflict will likely prove futile unless the international community throws its weight behind the process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that UN efforts at settling the Syrian conflict will likely prove futile unless the international community throws its weight behind the process.

"My fifth priority on this was to try to bring in the international community and I do believe that if we are to be successful we need this common interest between the Astana [guarantors] and the so-called small group to come together with all the members of the security council and work together ... to implement all aspects of the security council resolution 2254 .

.. without the international community being fully behind the UN effort, it will not really be possible," Pedersen said at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference in Rome.

The UN-bakced Syrian constitutional committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

