Pedersen Says May Take Part in Next Astana Group Meeting on Syria

(@imziishan)

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he will attend the next Astana Group meeting on the Syrian conflict if such a move does not collide with the Constitutional Committee meetings

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he will attend the next Astana Group meeting on the Syrian conflict if such a move does not collide with the Constitutional Committee meetings.

When asked whether he plans to take part in the next Astana Group meeting, Pedersen said, "Yes, if it doesn't collide with the Constitutional Committee."