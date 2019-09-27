UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedersen Says May Take Part In Next Astana Group Meeting On Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Pedersen Says May Take Part in Next Astana Group Meeting on Syria

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he will attend the next Astana Group meeting on the Syrian conflict if such a move does not collide with the Constitutional Committee meetings

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he will attend the next Astana Group meeting on the Syrian conflict if such a move does not collide with the Constitutional Committee meetings.

When asked whether he plans to take part in the next Astana Group meeting, Pedersen said, "Yes, if it doesn't collide with the Constitutional Committee."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Astana

Recent Stories

NPMC asks to remove price disparity to facilitate ..

52 seconds ago

Proteas all-rounder Klusener appointed Afghanistan ..

54 seconds ago

England's Taylor retires from international cricke ..

57 seconds ago

Huge crowds for inauguration of Senegal's mega-mos ..

1 minute ago

Health sector reforms must to ensure efficient, he ..

14 minutes ago

Guterres urges donors to fill gap in UNRWA&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.