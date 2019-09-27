Pedersen Says May Take Part In Next Astana Group Meeting On Syria
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:30 PM
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Friday that he will attend the next Astana Group meeting on the Syrian conflict if such a move does not collide with the Constitutional Committee meetings
When asked whether he plans to take part in the next Astana Group meeting, Pedersen said, "Yes, if it doesn't collide with the Constitutional Committee."