UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that a timeline for the establishment of a new constitution and the presidential elections had not been set yet.

"What is important is that we have an agreement, you know, with the government and with the opposition, that we will have a commitment to work seriously on moving forward within the constitutional committee and to start addressing the important issues.

And then, this [the creation of a new document and elections date] will take only life on its own, and, as I said, it will have to be up to our Syrian friends how they are moving forward within the constitutional committee," Pedersen said.