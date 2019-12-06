Pedersen Says Nusra Not Weakened, Maybe Even Strengthened in Idlib

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) was not weakened in Syria

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia ) was not weakened in Syria

"What we actually have seen during the last year is that the conflict is not winding down, it's actually increasing at many levels.

.. We have seen it daily in Idlib," Pedersen said at the Mediterranean Dialogue forum in Rome.

"Nusra is maybe not even weakened in Idlib but maybe even strengthened in Idlib and we don't even have a strategy for how to deal with it," he said.