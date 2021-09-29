UrduPoint.com

Pedersen Says Situation In Syria's Idlib 'Important Issue' In Putin-Erdogan Meeting

Pedersen Says Situation in Syria's Idlib 'Important Issue' in Putin-Erdogan Meeting

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday that the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the situation in Syria's Idlib province

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday that the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the situation in Syria's Idlib province.

Putin and Erdogan will meet in the Russian city of Sochi on September 29.

"I am sure that the situation on the ground in Idlib and elsewhere will be an important issue when Presidents Putin and Erdogan meet tomorrow, and I continue to appeal for those with influence to promote calm. So much depends on that," Pedersen said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Pedersen expressed hope that the meeting between the two leaders will contribute toward reaching a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and will help to accelerate the political process there.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian military in order to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. Turkey has played a considerable role in the conflict by supporting various opposition groups fighting the Syrian government while also attacking the Kurdish forces located in Syria.

