Pedersen Says Syrian Constitution Committee 'Nearly Finalized'

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee is almost finalized

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee is almost finalized.

"The package is nearly finalized, and the outstanding differences are, in my assessment, comparatively minor," Pedersen said. "I am convinced we can conclude negotiations, and I am in contact with both the opposition and the government."