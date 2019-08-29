UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedersen Says Syrian Constitution Committee 'Nearly Finalized'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Pedersen Says Syrian Constitution Committee 'Nearly Finalized'

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee is almost finalized

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee is almost finalized.

"The package is nearly finalized, and the outstanding differences are, in my assessment, comparatively minor," Pedersen said. "I am convinced we can conclude negotiations, and I am in contact with both the opposition and the government."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives President of Globa ..

41 minutes ago

Moon, Mars, ISS Exploration With Russia, US on Age ..

5 minutes ago

COAS visits formations of Strike Corps, terms stat ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs for resolving issues blocki ..

5 minutes ago

Senate passes HIT Taxila Board Bill

5 minutes ago

UKIP Head Calls to Reject Brexit Deal as 'EU Membe ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.