Pedersen Says Syrian Constitution Committee 'Nearly Finalized'
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:50 PM
United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee is almost finalized
"The package is nearly finalized, and the outstanding differences are, in my assessment, comparatively minor," Pedersen said. "I am convinced we can conclude negotiations, and I am in contact with both the opposition and the government."