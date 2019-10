UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday he would meet with foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran the following day in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday he would meet with foreign ministers of Russia Turkey and Iran the following day in Geneva

"Tomorrow evening, I'm very much looking forward to have a meeting with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Russia," Pedersen told reporters ahead of the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.