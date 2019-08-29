UrduPoint.com
Pedersen Says Will Visit Washington This Week, Travel To Iran Shortly

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that he will visit the US capital this week and will travel to Iran in the near future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that he will visit the US capital this week and will travel to Iran in the near future.

"I look forward to visiting and having consultations in Washington later this week.

I continue to urge the United States and the Russian Federation to deepen their own direct dialogue building on the efforts they have made during the year," Pedersen said.

Pedersen also announced that he will visit Iran soon.

"I will be visiting Iran shortly. I look forward to its continued support. I have no doubt that the summit of the Presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran planned for mid-September can contribute to the effort underway," he said.

