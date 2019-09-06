UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedersen, Senior Turkish Diplomat Discuss Advancing Syrian Political Process - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Pedersen, Senior Turkish Diplomat Discuss Advancing Syrian Political Process - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal discussed advancing Syrian political process during their meeting in Ankara, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Mr. Pedersen had a productive meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Onal. Their discussions focused on protecting civilians in Syria and moving the political process forward," Haq said.

Haq added that Pedersen hopes that the work on the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be finalized soon.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Ankara

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

2 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

2 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

36 minutes ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.