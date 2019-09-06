Pedersen, Senior Turkish Diplomat Discuss Advancing Syrian Political Process - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal discussed advancing Syrian political process during their meeting in Ankara, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Mr. Pedersen had a productive meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Onal. Their discussions focused on protecting civilians in Syria and moving the political process forward," Haq said.

Haq added that Pedersen hopes that the work on the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be finalized soon.