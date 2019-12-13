Pedersen to Brief UN Security Council on Astana Talks on Syria December 20 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will inform the members of the UN Security Council next Friday about the results of the latest round of the Astana peace talks, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"He [Pedersen] is going to brief the Security Council on the outcome of his consultations, and the next steps in the political process on the 20th of December," Haq said.

The spokesman added that during the Astana meeting, Pedersen held consultations with key international stakeholders in the Syrian political process.

The Astana-14 talks began on Tuesday in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan, previously known as Astana, and wrapped up on Wednesday. Participants included the delegations of the Syrian government and opposition and representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran ” the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.