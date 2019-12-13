UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedersen To Brief UN Security Council On Astana Talks On Syria December 20 - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pedersen to Brief UN Security Council on Astana Talks on Syria December 20 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will inform the members of the UN Security Council next Friday about the results of the latest round of the Astana peace talks, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"He [Pedersen] is going to brief the Security Council on the outcome of his consultations, and the next steps in the political process on the 20th of December," Haq said.

The spokesman added that during the Astana meeting, Pedersen held consultations with key international stakeholders in the Syrian political process.

The Astana-14 talks began on Tuesday in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan, previously known as Astana, and wrapped up on Wednesday. Participants included the delegations of the Syrian government and opposition and representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran ” the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana December Government Opposition

Recent Stories

One killed, three injured in firing incident of In ..

1 minute ago

Paris Sees Third Anti-Pension Reform Rally in Past ..

1 minute ago

Ten Former US Football Players Face Fraud Charges ..

1 minute ago

UN Seeks $1.5Bln to Assist Over 5Mln South Sudanes ..

1 minute ago

PPP, PML-N leaders being investigated fro corrupti ..

1 minute ago

IMF Urges US, China to Resolve Bilateral Trade Dis ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.