Pedersen To Hold Talks With Lavrov, Shoigu In Moscow This Week - UN Official

Wed 22nd January 2020

Pedersen to Hold Talks With Lavrov, Shoigu in Moscow This Week - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will hold negotiations with the Russian foreign minister and defense minister during his upcoming visit to Moscow, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, appointing the new cabinet.

Both Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu retained their posts.

"Pedersen is continuing to consult with all the parties. He will be in Moscow later this week to meet with the foreign minister and the minister for defence, and he intends to travel to Damascus next week," Dujarric said at a briefing, as quoted on the UN website.

He added that Pedersen would brief the UN Security Council on the results of the visit on January 29.

Lavrov announced on January 17 that Pedersen would visit Moscow.

