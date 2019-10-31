Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1st Day of Constitutional Committee Work

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will meet separately with the civil society group from the Syrian Constitutional Committee after the first day of work, during which all delegations bickered with each other, a member of the committee told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, all delegations engaged in a spirited debate over the role of the Syrian army instead of discussing the constitution. As a result, the civil society group has split into those who support the army's role, and those who reject it.

"It was good, but now we are going to have the meeting with Pedersen, only the civil society group," Mais Krydee, a civil society group member, told Sputnik, commenting on the results of the day.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee is currently convening for the first time in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.