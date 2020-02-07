UrduPoint.com
Pedersen To Visit Tehran On Saturday For Syrian Peace Talks - Iranian Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:30 AM

Pedersen to Visit Tehran on Saturday for Syrian Peace Talks - Iranian Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will visit the Iranian capital of Tehran on February 8 to discuss the latest developments in Syria, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi told the UN Security Council.

"We will also host the special representative of the secretary-general, Mr. Pedersen, this coming Saturday to discuss different issues related to Syria, including the work of the Constitutional Committee," the ambassador said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pedersen told the Security Council that he would soon visit Iran to discuss the reinstatement of agreements to stop hostilities in Syria's Idlib province.

