Pedersen Urges Syrian Constitutional Committee to Seriously Prepare to Resume Work

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee should seriously prepare to resume work in Geneva as soon as the situation allows, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"I remain in regular contact with [the co-chairs of the Committee] on how to resume the meetings in Geneva as soon as the situation allows - and I have been in touch with the civil society members of the Committee and will further that too," Pedersen said. "I urge all members to be seriously preparing for renewed work."

Pedersen said it would be essential to hold a substantive discussion during the next round of talks.

Meanwhile, the special envoy added, he continues to explore whether any preparatory work can take place.

The forming of a Syrian Constitutional Committee is a result of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution for Syria.

The Committee has failed to reach a mutually beneficial solution to the Syrian crisis during the two sessions convened so far due to disagreements between various factions. A third round of talks is being planned to take place in the near future.