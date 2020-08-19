UrduPoint.com
Pedersen Urges Turkey, Russia To Contain Escalatory Incidents In Northwest Syria

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:51 PM

Pedersen Urges Turkey, Russia to Contain Escalatory Incidents in Northwest Syria

Russia and Turkey should contain security incidents in northwest Syria, restore calm and continue their cooperation in the region, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russia and Turkey should contain security incidents in northwest Syria, restore calm and continue their cooperation in the region, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"In the northwest, the calm brought about by Russian and Turkish efforts continues to largely hold. But last month has seen reports of sustained mutual rocket attacks, artillery strikes, ground clashes and sporadic airstrikes, including reports of civilians being injured and killed in these incidents," Pedersen said. "We urge in particular Turkey and Russia to contain all escalatory incidents and dynamics, restore the calm, and continue cooperation.

"

Pedersen said that throughout August, both sides have been reinforcing or even establishing new military positions along the frontlines.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has continued to intensify its attacks in northwest Syria, he noted.

Pedersen also said that any actions taken to address terrorist threats should be in line with international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province and on conducting joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway.

