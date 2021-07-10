Pedersen Welcomes UNSC Adoption of Aid Resolution as Start of Greater Unity on Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen expressed hope that the UN Security Council's unanimous adoption of a resolution authorizing cross-border aid deliveries into northwestern Syria could serve as the beginning of building more international unity to reach a political settlement to the conflict in the Arab Republic, Pedersen's press office said in a statement.

"UN Special Envoy for Syria Mr. Geir O. Pedersen joins the Secretary-General in welcoming the adoption of Security Council resolution 2585 (2021) and the continuation of cross-border UN humanitarian assistance for millions in Syria," the statement said on Friday.

"The Special Envoy hopes that today's Council decision can be the beginning of building more international unity, in a manner that could help move the Syrian political process forward towards the implementation of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015)," it said.

Pedersen also reaffirmed the importance for the United Nations and aid agencies to continue supporting people in need in Syria through both cross-border and cross-line humanitarian deliveries.

On Friday, the UN Security Council voted to unanimously adopt a resolution, jointly drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland, extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism through the Bab al-Hawa crossing in Turkey for six months, with a possible extension until July 10, 2022.