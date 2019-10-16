UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedersen's Visit To Damascus Last Preparation Before Committee Meeting - Opposition Member

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Pedersen's Visit to Damascus Last Preparation Before Committee Meeting - Opposition Member

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's visit to Damascus is aimed at finalizing the last details of the future tasks for the newly established Syrian Constitutional Committee before its first meeting in Geneva at the end of October, Firas Khalidi, a member of the committee and head of the Cairo platform delegation of the Syrian opposition, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's visit to Damascus is aimed at finalizing the last details of the future tasks for the newly established Syrian Constitutional Committee before its first meeting in Geneva at the end of October, Firas Khalidi, a member of the committee and head of the Cairo platform delegation of the Syrian opposition, told Sputnik.

Pedersen started his two-day visit to Damascus on Tuesday.

Last week, Pedersen met with the commission's Syrian opposition representatives in Riyadh.

"He met us in Riyadh several days ago and now goes to Damascus to continue the discussion of rules of work of the constitutional committee.

He has to finish everything before we come to Geneva. The situation in Syria now is complicated," Khalidi said.

He added that in Riyadh he had met with 15 opposition members of the committee.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 29. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Civil Society Damascus Riyadh Visit Split Cairo Geneva October From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Beijing Vows 'Strong' Response to US Legislation i ..

11 minutes ago

Two policemen killed, 20 children wounded in Afgha ..

21 minutes ago

'Dynamite comes in small packages' - Kolbe praises ..

41 minutes ago

Robbers kill a man in Pindi

51 minutes ago

Any attempt to blackmail govt won't be tolerated : ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 October 2019

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.