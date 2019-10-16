UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's visit to Damascus is aimed at finalizing the last details of the future tasks for the newly established Syrian Constitutional Committee before its first meeting in Geneva at the end of October, Firas Khalidi, a member of the committee and head of the Cairo platform delegation of the Syrian opposition, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's visit to Damascus is aimed at finalizing the last details of the future tasks for the newly established Syrian Constitutional Committee before its first meeting in Geneva at the end of October, Firas Khalidi, a member of the committee and head of the Cairo platform delegation of the Syrian opposition, told Sputnik.

Pedersen started his two-day visit to Damascus on Tuesday.

Last week, Pedersen met with the commission's Syrian opposition representatives in Riyadh.

"He met us in Riyadh several days ago and now goes to Damascus to continue the discussion of rules of work of the constitutional committee.

He has to finish everything before we come to Geneva. The situation in Syria now is complicated," Khalidi said.

He added that in Riyadh he had met with 15 opposition members of the committee.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 29. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.