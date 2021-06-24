UrduPoint.com
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Washington, DC Leaving 6 Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:12 AM

Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Washington, DC Leaving 6 Injured - Reports

A pedestrian bridge over a highway has collapsed in the US capital of Washington, DC leaving at least six people injured, local media reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) A pedestrian bridge over a highway has collapsed in the US capital of Washington, DC leaving at least six people injured, local media reported on Wednesday.

The bridge fell onto three lanes of the roadway and is trapping a truck, NBC reported.

"#DCs Bravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge," the Twitter statement added. "At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions."

DC Fire and EMS said via Twitter that four out of the six injured people have been transported to the hospital.

