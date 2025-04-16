Open Menu

Pedri Rested By Barcelona As Dortmund Without Can

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has rested midfielder Pedri for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Borussia Dortmund.

Flick made three changes to the side who won 4-0 in Catalonia last week, with Inigo Martinez and Pedri on the bench, while Alejandro Balde misses out with injury.

Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Martin come into the starting XI for Barcelona.

Despite holding a big first-leg lead, Flick opted not to change his attacking three of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphihna, who have a combined 27 goals in the Champions League this season.

Dortmund are without injured captain Emre Can, whose place in defence is taken by Niklas Suele.

Julian Ryerson, Julian Brandt, Jamie Gittens and Carney Chukwuemeka all drop out of the team as well.

Starting line-ups:

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-3)

Gregor Kobel (capt); Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, Niklas Suele; Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Gross, Yan Couto; Karim Adeyemi, Serhou Guirassy, Maximilian Beier

Coach: Niko Kovac (CRO)

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo (capt), Gerard Martin; Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Coach: Hansi Flick (GER)

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

