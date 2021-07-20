Pedro Castillo Proclaimed Elected President of Peru - National Jury of Elections

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Peru's National Jury of Elections (JNE) has proclaimed Pedro Castillo of Free Peru (Free Peru National Political Party) as the elected president of the country for the period of 2021-2026.

"... as president of the JNE, I proclaim Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones president of the Republic," Jorge Salas Arenas, the head of the national elections jury, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Peruvian right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, accepted her defeat in the presidential election, recognizing the victory of her rival.

The presidential election in Peru was held in June. According to official results, Fujimori got 49.875 percent, while her rival, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo won 8,836,380 votes (50.126 percent).

Fujimori has tried to dispute the results of the vote and said on Monday that Free Peru "stole" thousands of votes on the day of the election. Fujimori said that the election authorities had failed to pay due attention to alleged violations during the presidential vote.

Castillo's inauguration is set for July 28.