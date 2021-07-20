UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedro Castillo Proclaimed Elected President Of Peru - National Jury Of Elections

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:10 AM

Pedro Castillo Proclaimed Elected President of Peru - National Jury of Elections

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Peru's National Jury of Elections (JNE) has proclaimed Pedro Castillo of Free Peru (Free Peru National Political Party) as the elected president of the country for the period of 2021-2026.

"... as president of the JNE, I proclaim Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones president of the Republic," Jorge Salas Arenas, the head of the national elections jury, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Peruvian right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, accepted her defeat in the presidential election, recognizing the victory of her rival.

The presidential election in Peru was held in June. According to official results, Fujimori got 49.875 percent, while her rival, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo won 8,836,380 votes (50.126 percent).

Fujimori has tried to dispute the results of the vote and said on Monday that Free Peru "stole" thousands of votes on the day of the election. Fujimori said that the election authorities had failed to pay due attention to alleged violations during the presidential vote.

Castillo's inauguration is set for July 28.

Related Topics

Election Vote Peru June July

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

7 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

7 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.