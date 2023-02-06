UrduPoint.com

Pegasus Airlines Cancels Over 200 Flights Amid Snowfall In Istanbul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 05:10 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines has canceled over 200 flights to and from the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport due to a heavy snowfall in the city.

According to a list obtained by Sputnik, both domestic and international flights to multiple cities scheduled for February 6-7 have been canceled.

In addition to over 200 flights canceled by Pegasus Airlines, another 170 Monday flights were canceled by Turkish Airlines (152 scheduled to Istanbul Airport and 18 to Sabiha Gokcen Airport).

School classes in Istanbul and the Turkish capital of Ankara were canceled on Monday due to the heavy snowfall.

