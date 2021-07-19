UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pegasus Spyware Affair 'completely Unacceptable' If True: EU Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:27 PM

Pegasus spyware affair 'completely unacceptable' if true: EU chief

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday the spyware scandal involving an Israeli software producer and up to 50,000 smartphone numbers was "completely unacceptable" if true

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday the spyware scandal involving an Israeli software producer and up to 50,000 smartphone numbers was "completely unacceptable" if true.

"This has to be verified, but if it is the case, it is completely unacceptable," she told reporters in Prague.

Related Topics

Scandal Prague

Recent Stories

Smart-watches are inspiring healthier life-styles ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

28 minutes ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

33 minutes ago

US Informed China About Cyber Activity Concerns - ..

21 minutes ago

US Says Identified Over 50 Tactics Allegedly Used ..

21 minutes ago

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha da ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.