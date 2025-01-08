Open Menu

Pegula Launches Season In Style, Navarro Also Wins At Melbourne Tune-up

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Jessica Pegula dropped just five games to romp past Maria Sakkari at the Adelaide International on Wednesday in a delayed start to her season days before the Australian Open.

The top seed and US Open finalist, who had a bye in the first round, overwhelmed the Greek former world number three 6-4, 6-1.

The world number seven will play fellow American Ashlyn Krueger in the quarter-finals after she stopped Spain's Paula Badosa 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 6-2.

But defending champion Jelena Ostapenko crashed out to 2022 winner Madison Keys, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

"I had to weather the storm and stay in it, I'm happy with how I did that today," Keys said.

Pegula, who last played at the WTA Finals in November, improved her record against Sakkari to 6-5 as the Greek player works her way back from a shoulder injury.

"It's always tough getting the first win of the year, you don't know what to expect," said Pegula.

"But it's good heading into Melbourne next week.

My focus is on doing well here first.

"It's fun to problem-solve on court and have a good attitude to start the year."

Second-seeded fellow American Emma Navarro, ranked eight in the world, came through a tougher assignment needing two hours to battle past Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

She will face another Russian, Liudmila Samsonova, who ground past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 ,for a place in the semi-finals.

Men's top seed Tommy Paul had to work hard to eliminate French qualifier Manuel Guinard, ranked 261.

The American emerged a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 winner and will next play Australian Rinky Hijikata, who beat American Brandon Nakashima in three sets.

"I dealt with the pressure points very well," said Paul. "As top seed I know I've got a target on my back. I have to bring it tomorrow."

Second seed Sebastian Korda put out Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-3, while Canadian fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime staged a fightback to defeat France's Arthur Cazaux 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

