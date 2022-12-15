Pelosi Attacker Planned to Target Hunter Biden, Gavin Newsom, Tom Hanks - Reports

David DePape, the man who is accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, also planned to target President Joe Biden's son Hunter, California Governor Gavin Newsom and actor Tom Hanks, CNN affiliate KPIX reported, citing a San Francisco Police Department official.

"There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary (Clinton)" DePape reportedly told the San Francisco Police Department.

On October 28, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi, 82, and DePape, 42, struggling over a hammer. DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi with it before being apprehended by police.

Pelosi's husband suffered a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands during the attack and had to undergo surgery to treat his injuries. Doctors said that they expected his full recovery soon.