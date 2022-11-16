UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Attacker Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Pelosi Attacker Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) David DePape, who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in Pelosi's home on October 28, pled not guilty to Federal charges during his first federal court appearance on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Standard.

According to a federal complaint filed after his arrest, DePape planned to find Paul's wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and question her about the "truth," saying that he would break her kneecaps if she lied to him, so that "she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions.

"

DePape faces federal charges of assault of an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee. He has also been charged in state court with elder abuse, attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening a family member of an elected official.

If found guilty on state charges, DePape faces 13 years to life in prison, according to a statement by Brooke Jenkins, the San Francisco District Attorney.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to all charges and will next appear in federal court on the morning of November 30.

