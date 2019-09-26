Pelosi Blasts White House 'cover Up' Of Ukraine Call
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:56 PM
The White House engaged in a "cover up" by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump's phone call to Ukraine, now at the center of an abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday
"This is a cover up," the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the US president.
A whistleblower alleged White House lawyers ordered the record of the call be moved to a separate restricted electronic system, which Pelosi said "the White House used to hide information of a political nature."