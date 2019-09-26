Pelosi blasts White House 'cover up' of Ukraine call

The White House engaged in a "cover up" by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump's phone call to Ukraine, now at the center of an abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The White House engaged in a "cover up" by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump 's phone call to Ukraine , now at the center of an abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday.

"This is a cover up," the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the US president.

A whistleblower alleged White House lawyers ordered the record of the call be moved to a separate restricted electronic system, which Pelosi said "the White House used to hide information of a political nature."