Pelosi Calls For Magnitsky Sanctions Against China Over Hong Kong Security Law - Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Pelosi Calls for Magnitsky Sanctions Against China Over Hong Kong Security Law - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called on the Trump administration to impose Magnitsky sanctions on China after Beijing adopted a new law on national security for Hong Kong.

"We continue to urge President Trump to hold Chinese officials accountable for their abuses including in Hong Kong by deploying sanctions under the 2016 Magnitsky Act and by taking steps under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, proudly passed by Congress," Pelosi said in a statement.

On Monday, China's standing committee of the National Peoples' Congress passed a draft law on national security in Hong Kong that criminalizes subversion, separatism, terrorism and collusion with third countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping enacted the law shortly thereafter.

Pelosi said in the statement the United States must consider using all available tools to exact a price on China for its actions, including imposing visa limitations and economic penalties.

Local pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong have warned of the new law's negative impact on fundamental freedoms for residents. However, China's leadership and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam have stressed that the law only aims to target subversive and terrorist activities without harming the residents' existing democratic liberties.

