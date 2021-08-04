UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Calls On New York Governor Cuomo To Resign After Sexual Harassment Allegations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over allegations he sexually harassed several members of his staff.

"Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign," Pelosi said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both representing New York, also put out a statement calling on Cuomo to resign, adding that the people of New York deserve better leadership and no elected official is above the law.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said a months-long probe sanctioned by her office concluded that Cuomo harassed multiple women, many of them his younger colleagues, breaking state as well as US Federal laws.

She said Cuomo and some of his senior aides also attempted to silence complainants by making it difficult for them to continue their work for the state.

Cuomo's investigators, who took up complaints by 11 women, say they interviewed 179 people and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence that included documents, emails, texts, audio files and pictures.

Cuomo, in an immediate reaction, denied he had harassed any of the complainants, saying the probe had "weaponized everyday interactions" of his and "unfairly characterized" him.

The probe against Cuomo was a civil investigation and it is not known whether any criminal charges will eventually be pressed against the governor.

