Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leaders to Agree to $2,000 Stimulus Checks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in a statement on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to pressure congressional Republican leaders to agree to increase the coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to veto a covid relief and spending package passed by Congress if it did not include changes such as boosting stimulus payments.

"Mr. President, sign the bill to keep government open! Urge [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell and [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments," Pelosi said in the statement.

Pelosi said Congress can complete this change in the emergency coronavirus relief bill by noon on Thursday.

McConnell and McCarthy have yet to signal support for the $2,000 stimulus checks as of mid-day Wednesday.

Late on Monday, Congress passed a $900 billion emergency coronavirus relief bill that was consolidated with a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the government running in 2021. The Senate passed the bill with a 92-6 veto-proof margin. The House of Representatives passed the bill in two veto-proof votes.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to veto the bill if lawmakers did not raise the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 for all qualifying adults and children in the United States. The president also called on lawmakers to trim down the bill by removing "wasteful and unnecessary items."