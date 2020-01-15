Pelosi Demands Briefing on Reports of Russia Hacking Burisma

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The US administration must brief Congress on reports accusing Russia of hacking the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, , House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday.

"The President and every Republican Senator must explain to the American people why they are refusing to defend our national security and the integrity of our elections," the statement said. "We only learned of this hacking through the press. Congress must be briefed on what the Administration know about the attack and why the President doesn't have a plan to protect our elections."

Burisma has been linked to allegations of impropriety by presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter and is central to the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

A New York Times report claimed that "Russian military hackers" attacked Burisma in early November when the House was investigating Trump for alleged attempts to withhold security assistance to Ukraine as leverage on the country's authorities to probe possible corruption by Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Pelosi called the report "alarming" and suggested it might constitute evidence of Russia trying to meddle with the 2020 presidential election in the United States in favor of Trump.

"The alarming reports that the Russian Government is continuing to interfere in our elections to benefit the president and to undermine our democracy highlight the urgent need for action," she said.

The New York Times acknowledged it was not yet clear what the alleged hackers had been looking for or found, suggesting that Russia could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens.

The Bidens have refuted any allegations of violating US law.