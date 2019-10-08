UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Demands Trump Reverse 'Reckless Decision' To Let Turkey Occupy Syrian Kurdish Zone

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pelosi Demands Trump Reverse 'Reckless Decision' to Let Turkey Occupy Syrian Kurdish Zone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) President Donald Trump must retract his dangerous decision to betray US Kurdish allies by turning northern Syria over to the Turkish military, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Monday.

"By turning operational responsibility over to the Turks, President Trump has abandoned our Kurdish partners," Pelosi said. "The President must reverse this dangerous decision."

The release added Pelosi's voice to bipartisan outrage in Congress over Trump's surprise announcement on Sunday night that US troops would pull out of northern Syria and that Turkey's long-planned military incursion there could proceed.

Turkey considers Kurdish fighters as terrorists, even though the Kurds won credit as the most effective ground force in fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"President Trump is deserting an ally in a foolish attempt to appease an authoritarian strongman," Pelosi said, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pelosi also warned that Trump's decision sends a dangerous message to Iran, Russia as well as US allies, that the United States cannot be trusted.

