Pelosi Estimates Three-Fourths of Lawmakers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) About 75 percent of US lawmakers have been vaccinated against coronavirus disease, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"It's about 75 percent. It may be in the last few days some more but I think it's about 75 percent [vaccinated]," Pelosi said in response to a reporter's question during a press conference.

Just over 200 masked and socially distanced lawmakers sat in the House chamber for US President Joe Biden's speech, following instructions from the Capitol physician, Pelosi said. The chamber normally holds about 1,600 members and guests during presidential addresses.

"The Capitol physician insisted... that that social distancing, that mask wearing were necessary so that we're not contributing to the spread of covid," Pelosi said.

According to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without wearing masks or social distancing. But Pelosi said the COVID-19 jabs cannot be required of lawmakers due to privacy concerns, nor could she or any other lawmaker obtain a list from the Capitol physician of unvaccinated members of Congress.