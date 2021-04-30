UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Estimates Three-Fourths Of Lawmakers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Pelosi Estimates Three-Fourths of Lawmakers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) About 75 percent of US lawmakers have been vaccinated against coronavirus disease, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"It's about 75 percent. It may be in the last few days some more but I think it's about 75 percent [vaccinated]," Pelosi said in response to a reporter's question during a press conference.

Just over 200 masked and socially distanced lawmakers sat in the House chamber for US President Joe Biden's speech, following instructions from the Capitol physician, Pelosi said. The chamber normally holds about 1,600 members and guests during presidential addresses.

"The Capitol physician insisted... that that social distancing, that mask wearing were necessary so that we're not contributing to the spread of covid," Pelosi said.

According to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without wearing masks or social distancing. But Pelosi said the COVID-19 jabs cannot be required of lawmakers due to privacy concerns, nor could she or any other lawmaker obtain a list from the Capitol physician of unvaccinated members of Congress.

Related Topics

Nancy Chamber May Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Video showing police officers dancing to spread aw ..

5 minutes ago

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

37 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

31 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

31 minutes ago

DC Tank for timely completion of developmental sch ..

32 minutes ago

Over 253 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.