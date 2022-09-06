Pelosi Eyes Ambassadorship to Italy If Republicans Win Back House Majority - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes to be nominated as US ambassador to Italy if the rival Republicans take back control of the lower chamber in the midterm elections this fall, Fox news reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

President Joe Biden has not yet nominated an ambassador to Italy since taking office and is reportedly holding the post for Pelosi.

About 27% of the 194 ambassador positions remain without a Senate-confirmed official, according to the channel.