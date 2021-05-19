Pelosi 'full of lies' with Beijing Olympic boycott call: China

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "full of lies" with her call for a diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds, China's foreign ministry said Wednesday

"Some US individuals' remarks are full of lies and disinformation," spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding "US politicians should stop using the Olympic movement to play despicable political games."