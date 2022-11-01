UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 12:18 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The suspect arrested in connection with an attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is facing Federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges for his alleged role in the incident, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"DePape is charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties ... DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and the second charge a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the statement said.

David DePape, 42, was booked in San Francisco County Jail on charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse on Friday. During a wellbeing check, officers found Pelosi and DePape both holding a hammer, which DePape then purportedly began using to beat Pelosi before police detained him.

