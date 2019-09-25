UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Hints She Will Announce Formal Impeachment Inquiry On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Pelosi Hints She Will Announce Formal Impeachment Inquiry on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) US House speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Tuesday that she plans to announce the start of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his controversial phone conversation with the president of Ukraine.

"I've said to people, 'As soon as we have the facts, we're ready.' Now we have the facts. We're ready ... for later today," Pelosi said during a public appearance hosted by The Atlantic.

Pelosi's schedule indicates that she will make a statement at 5 p.m. local time (9 p.m. GMT) after holding a closed-door meeting with top House Democrats.

Last week, US media reported that a government whistle-blower filed a complaint after Trump during a July phone call pressed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden for possible corruption.

The reports have prompted fresh calls for Trump's impeachment, with many Democratic lawmakers calling the phone call an attempt to get Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming US presidential election, in which Biden is widely regarded as a top contender for the Democratic nomination.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he authorized the release of the full transcript of his phone call with Zelenskyy and denied any wrongdoing.

