UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Invites Congressional Leaders To Meeting On US COVID-19 Relief Package - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Pelosi Invites Congressional Leaders to Meeting on US COVID-19 Relief Package - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited fellow congressional leaders to a meeting on Tuesday to try and strike a deal to fund the government and send out another round of COVID-19 relief, CNBC reported.

"The meeting would mark the most significant effort yet for the four leaders to come to a bipartisan agreement on a package that could get through a divided Congress," the report said. "It is unclear now whether all of the congressional leaders will agree to talk Tuesday."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have been asked to attend the meeting as Congress was running out of time to avoid a government shutdown and send another round of aid to the US public, the report said.

In March, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dispensing $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

In the past few months, however, Democrats and Republicans were locked in a bitter disagreement about a successive relief plan to the CARES Act. The stalemate appeared broken last week after a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans proposed a $908 billion relief bill, which led the two sides to resume negotiations.

On Monday, the bipartisan group proposed to split that $908 billion package into two: a $748 billion bill with new unemployment benefits, small business aid and other programs that have received broad support from both sides, and a second $160 billion bill of highly-contested liability protections for firms and aid state and local governments. The second bill could end up falling out of the deal if the first goes through.

Related Topics

Business Minority Split Nancy Turkish Lira March Democrats Congress All From Government Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hub, Bostan economic zones vital for development o ..

8 minutes ago

Whelan Family Says It Hopes Biden Will Work on Pau ..

8 minutes ago

Smart Dubai Introduces ‘Partners Portal’ to gr ..

21 minutes ago

Bruce says two Newcastle players 'not well at all' ..

11 minutes ago

CDA expedites work at Rawal Dam Chowk project

14 minutes ago

North Macedonia slams 'blackmail' in EU entry proc ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.