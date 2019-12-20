UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of Union Address On February 4 - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State of Union Address on February 4 - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter on Friday invited President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on February 4.

"In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the US House of Representatives," Pelosi wrote in the letter.

Tensions are high between Trump and Congressional Democrats after the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against the US president for allegedly withholding security assistance to Ukraine as a means to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption from political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who worked with Burisma.

Following an impeachment by the House, the Senate should begin a trial of the president. But the House has not yet delivered the impeachment articles to the Senate, and it remains unclear when Trump's impeachment trial might begin.

